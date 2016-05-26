VnExpress International
Vietnamese tech firm FPT reports rising revenue of over $500 million

By Dam Tuan   May 26, 2016 | 05:21 pm GMT+7

Software giant FPT reached consolidated revenue of VND11.52 trillion (more than $516 million) in the first four months of the year, of which retail and software exports continued to be the highlights.

In the first four months, FPT's pre-tax profit hit VND796 billion (nearly $36 million), while its parent company posted a post-tax profit of VND504 billion, according to the company’s newspaper.

Software exports and tech retail were the main contributors to FPT's profit. Photo by thoibaonganhang.vn

The earnings per share at the multinational IT company were up to VND1,267 ($0.06).

The largest contributors to FPT’s profits were software exports and tech retail in the first four months. Revenue from software exports rose 38 percent and pre-tax profit climbed 23 percent compared to the same period last year.

Japan was FPT's largest foreign  market in the year to April, with revenue climbing 59 percent compared to the first four months of 2015.

Sales of tech products also jumped 34 percent in revenue and 36 percent in pre-tax profit in the first four months.

FPT’s globalization scheme continued to show positive results in the first four months, with revenue from foreign markets rising 35 percent compared to the same period last year to hit VND1,689 billion (nearly $76 million). The company's profit from foreign markets reached VND248 billion (over $11 million), growing strongly by 58 percent from the same period in 2015.

