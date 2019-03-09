Vietnam tech giant FPT has new CEO

Nguyen Van Khoa will become the CEO of FPT on March 29, 2019. Photo acquired by VnExpress

Khoa, born 1977, is among the leaders of the younger generation of FPT. He joined FPT in 1997 as a tech support staff.

In 2012, Khoa was appointed the CEO of FPT Telecom, an internet provider, leading a staff of 14,000 at the age of 35.

During his time, FPT Telecom, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, successfully installed the 1,800-kilometer North-South optical fiber route to replace the previous copper cable in only one year.

This infrastructure allows FPT to launch its Internet Protocol Television business instead of traditional cable TV.

Under Khoa’s management, from 2012 to 2017, FPT Telecom’s revenue surged by 2.6 times and its profit 1.6 times.

The company’s staff doubled and has the highest contribution ratio in FPT Corporation’s profit between 2012 and 2016.

Khoa became the deputy CEO of FPT in March 2018.

Bui Quang Ngoc, the current CEO, will leave his chair on March 29 but will still remain the deputy board chairman of FPT.

FPT Corporation’s before tax profit soared 30 percent from 2017 to VND3.85 trillion ($165.95 million) last year.

FPT last year announced the acquisition of 90 percent stake in U.S. company Intellinet Consulting, paving the way for the Vietnamese tech giant to become a global provider of digital transformation services.