VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vietnam's VinFast in deal with PV Oil for electric car charging stations

By Reuters   October 25, 2018 | 06:04 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's VinFast in deal with PV Oil for electric car charging stations
VinFast plans to launch between 30,000 and 50,000 charging stations nationwide by 2020. Photo by Reuters

VinFast on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with PetroVietnam Oil Corp. to build charging stations for its electric cars and scooters.

The company, a unit of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, is building a $3.5-billion scooter and automobile complex in northern Vietnam, with its first production electric scooters slated to hit the streets late this year.

Thursday’s agreement will pave the way for VinFast to deploy charging stations at 20,000 of PV Oil’s existing service stations in Vietnam by 2020, VinGroup said in a statement.

This is part of VinFast’s plan to launch between 30,000 and 50,000 charging stations nationwide by 2020, it said.

VinFast customers will be able to charge their vehicles or change their batteries at these stations, it added.

VinFast Chief Executive Officer Jim Deluca told Reuters in an interview earlier this month that the firm would produce 250,000 electric scooters a year alongside 250,000 cars, in an ambitious production target that is set to eventually increase to 1 million units each a year.

The company has started on the development of a battery electric vehicle with Germany’s EDAG Engineering.

Vingroup, which has a market value of about $13.2 billion, also has businesses in property, hospitality, entertainment, retail, healthcare, education, agriculture and smart phone production.

($1 = 23,350 dong)

Related News:

VinFast

VinFast sedan, SUV should cost around $50,000

VinFast sedan, SUV should cost around $50,000

Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer bets big at Paris Motor Show

Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer bets big at Paris Motor Show

Experts on the fence over first made-in-Vietnam cars

Experts on the fence over first made-in-Vietnam cars

See more
Tags: Vietnam VinFast PV Oil build electric car charging stations
 
Read more
US sports apparel firm mulls ditching China for Vietnam

US sports apparel firm mulls ditching China for Vietnam

Grab: becoming a taxi company a step back from Industry 4.0

Grab: becoming a taxi company a step back from Industry 4.0

Ha Long casino continues to lose staff on poor business performance

Ha Long casino continues to lose staff on poor business performance

Compulsory social insurance scheme for expats in Vietnam

Compulsory social insurance scheme for expats in Vietnam

Vietnam suspects Korean steel giant Posco of smuggling car parts

Vietnam suspects Korean steel giant Posco of smuggling car parts

Vietnam crude oil output to fall 10 pct a year through 2025: PetroVietnam

Vietnam crude oil output to fall 10 pct a year through 2025: PetroVietnam

Vietnamese prosecutors support top taxi firm in $1.8 million lawsuit against Grab

Vietnamese prosecutors support top taxi firm in $1.8 million lawsuit against Grab

 
go to top