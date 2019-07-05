VnExpress International
Companies

Vietnam’s Bphone 3 launched in Myanmar

By Phong Van   July 5, 2019 | 03:05 pm GMT+7
BKAV's Bphone 3 was launched in Myanmar on July 4. Photo courtesy of BKAV.

BKAV has launched its phones in Myanmar, its first foreign foray, following a similar move by Vingroup earlier.

The cybersecurity company’s Bphone 3 and Bphone 3 Pro, released in Vietnam last October, are available at 100 stores in Myanmar starting Thursday.

Le Quang Hiep, CEO of BKAV Myanmar, said at the launch that the 54 million population in which 90 percent use mobile phones makes Myanmar a promising market. BKAV has also set up three warranty centers and 27 points to receive products for repairs.

It has signed a deal with Mytel, a local subsidiary of Vietnamese telecom giant Viettel, to distribute its products in Myanmar. Mytel is the third largest network operator in the country.

In Myanmar, the Bphone 3 costs 499,000 kyats ($330) while the Bphone 3 Pro, with a stronger processor and bigger storage, is priced at MMK699,000 ($464).

Vietnam’s largest private company, Vingroup, launched its Vsmart phones in Myanmar in May, its second foreign market after Spain.

