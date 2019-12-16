Vietnam makes its mark at Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards

In what was called a celebration unlike any other, more than 200 of real estate sector’s best and brightest in the region were in attendance at the presentation ceremony hosted by Park Hyatt Bangkok.

Most of almost 50 awards given out were taken by Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

The 2019 Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards were given to nearly 50 winners in various categories.

The evening’s highlights included presentation of the very first People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year Southeast Asia. This went to Bangkok condominium BEATNIQ by Thai developer SC Asset.

The night’s biggest honor, Developer of the Year 2019, had several big name contenders. It was won by Vietnam’s Novaland Group, one of two awards the group won on the night.

In the developer category, Vietnam’s Nam Group won the Breakthrough Developer award while The One Estate from Thailand was the Best Boutique Developer.

Vietnam’s Cam Lam Investment Company Limited was another multiple award winner, taking both the Best Lifestyle Developer and Best Beachfront Resort Development honors.

SC Asset won another award when its 28 Chidlom was named the Best Luxury High Rise Condominium in the residential project category.

Philippine developer Grand Land took the Best Mid Range Condominium Development award for its Amani Grand Citygate Davao, while Thailand’s Pearl Island Property won the Best Luxury Villa Development award for Anchan Hills in Phuket.

In the categories of green, tourism, retail, township and other developments, Jewel Changi Airport won the Best Landmark Destination and Best Retail Development awards. The new addition to Singapore’s famous Changi Airport has proved to be a hit.

The Best Green Development award went to the outstanding Whizdom The Forestias by Thai developer MQDC. Indonesia’s MNC Smart City won the Best Smart City award.

Malibu Hoi An, developed by Bamboo Capital, won two awards: for the Best Luxury Condotel Architectural Design; and Best Beachfront Luxury Resort Villa Development.

Another Vietnamese concern, Finko International Design Alliance, saw its work on ARENA Cam Ranh rewarded with the Best Hotel Architectural Design award.

Other design winners included Wynhdam Garden Irin Bangsaray Pattaya and Carapace Huahin-Khaotao. Nine companies won Southeast Asia’s Best Real Estate Agencies awards.

Vietnamese project winners (green, tourism, retail, township and other categories)

Best Beachfront Township Development - AE Charming Cua Tung Beach And Resort

Best Innovative Complex Development - Thanh Long Bay

Best Urban Lifestyle Development - BelHomes Hai Phong

Best Entertainment and Tourism Complex - NovaWorld Phan Thiet

Vietnamese design winners

Best Hotel Architectural Design - ARENA Cam Ranh

Best Resort Architectural Design - Cam Ranh Bay Hotels and Resorts

Best Luxury Condotel Architectural Design - Malibu Hoi An

Southeast Asia’s Best Real Estate Agencies 2019

Bridge Estate (Thailand)

Dat Xanh Mien Nam (Vietnam)

Santos Knight Frank (the Philippines)

Savills Thailand (Thailand)

Hutton Real Estate (Singapore)

Reapfield (Malaysia)

Cushman & Wakefield (Indonesia)

DKRA Vietnam (Vietnam)

VR Global Property (Thailand)

The awards ceremony was followed by a vibrant at the Penthouse, Park Hyatt Bangkok’s amazing rooftop venue.

Adam Sutcliffe, Dot Property Director, Events and International Markets, said: "Congratulations to all the winners of the 2019 Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards. Their hard work and dedication to being the best at the regional level deserves this recognition.

"The Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards presentation ceremony and Winners Party was an event unlike anything the industry has ever seen. We’re delighted so many industry leaders from throughout Southeast Asia were here to join us for an amazing night."

Sponsors of the 2019 Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards ceremony included several global real estate leaders and Wearnes Automotive, who provided VIP transportation for select guests.

Now in its fourth year, the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards recognizes the best in regional real estate, honoring the leading developers, projects and companies that contribute to the sector. It is part of the Dot Property Award Series which has honored more than 100 winners across the region including local winners from Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and other Southeast Asia countries this year.

The full list of 45 winners is here.