Vietnam insurer shares sustainable development insights at Asian summit

At the Asia Summit on Sustainable Development, leader of Bao Viet shared their experiences in formulating annual reports under the integrated model.

At the Asia Summit on Sustainable Development held in Singapore from October 2-4, the company’s leaders shared their experiences in formulating annual reports under the integrated model, and the sustainability report under international standards.

They also shared their management experiences in increasing the role of the board of directors and CEOs in the process of making the report.

Do Truong Minh, CEO of Bao Viet said: "Sustainable development is one of our strategic objectives, which is realized in our daily activities."

“To achieve such a vision to 2025, we believe the most effective tool is the sustainability report,” he said.

“Reporting is a measure to assess the effectiveness of implementing a sustainable development strategy over the years, while helping businesses identify where they are and what direction to develop in order to create long-term value,” Minh noted.

Through the discussion on trends, delegates found common ground on several issues of concern. They also increased their understanding of the Vietnamese market, a marginal market that is striving to improve transparency and market credibility.

The discussions also helped raise more awareness of Bao Viet, a business that represents the efforts of the Vietnamese business community in enhancing its position in the regional market, enhancing information transparency in line with international standards and contributing to the greater understanding of sustainability, according to the company.

2018 – a good year

Bao Viet achieved a milestone at the International LACP Annual Report and Sustainability Report in mid-July this year, being voted for eight categories of awards by the League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP).

Among these, the firm was part of the Top 14 Integrated Reports Worldwide and won 2 Platinum Awards for Excellence within Insurance and Financial Services in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

Baoviet's Sustainability Report also won Gold Award for Excellence within Insurance and Financial Services and was in Top 5 Best Sustainability Reports in Vietnam.

The company officially qualified for the final round of 2018 Vietnam Listed Company Awards in both categories: Top Listed Companies and Top 20 Best Corporate Governance Companies.