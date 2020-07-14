VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vietnam Airlines wants $500 mln government bailout

By Anh Tu   July 14, 2020 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines wants $500 mln government bailout
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by Shutterstock/Cesare Palma.

Vietnam Airlines is seeking an urgent VND12 trillion ($518 million) bailout from the government as the coronavirus continues to hit its revenues.

It is likely to report a loss of VND13 trillion ($561 million) this year, with revenues falling by half from last year to around VND50 trillion ($2.2 billion), CEO Duong Tri Thanh said at a meeting on Monday.

It has stopped all regular international flights since April when it operated only four domestic flights a day on average.

In June the number of passengers rose to 84 percent of the number a year earlier. "Since 1975 there has never been fewer flights in Vietnam’s skies," he said, referring to the year the Vietnam War ended.

He expected the domestic market to recover to pre-pandemic levels only by the end of 2021, and the international market a year later.

Government advisors said at the meeting that other options to rescue the airline include issuing more shares to existing shareholders or allowing investment by sovereign fund State Capital Investment Corporation.

One of them, Nguyen Dinh Cung, said many other governments have bailed out airlines and Vietnam should do the same.

Thanh said Vietnam Airlines has taken up the issue of funding with All Nippon Airways, which owns a 8.6 percent stake in it, but since the Japanese carrier is also in trouble it cannot provide loans now.

In Vietnam, the aviation industry has been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines served 14.6 million passengers in the first six months, down 46 percent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam Airlines

government support

coronavirus

Covid-19

 

Read more

Overseas investments a drain on state firms’ finances

Overseas investments a drain on state firms’ finances

15 Japanese firms opt for Vietnam after China

15 Japanese firms opt for Vietnam after China

South Korean companies want quarantine relaxation for experts visiting Vietnam

South Korean companies want quarantine relaxation for experts visiting Vietnam

Chairman of steelmaker Hoa Sen takes refuge in Buddhist ‘jewels’

Chairman of steelmaker Hoa Sen takes refuge in Buddhist ‘jewels’

FPT Shop most engaging brand on Facebook in Vietnam: report

FPT Shop most engaging brand on Facebook in Vietnam: report

Foreign tech giants eye Vietnam shift

Foreign tech giants eye Vietnam shift

Vinhomes to build $10 bln urban area in northern Vietnam

Vinhomes to build $10 bln urban area in northern Vietnam

Restaurant chain operator expects 2020 profit to plummet

Restaurant chain operator expects 2020 profit to plummet

 
go to top