Companies

Vietnam Airlines suspends all flights to Russia, Taiwan

By Dat Nguyen   March 18, 2020 | 09:06 pm GMT+7
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft at Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport in Moscow, Russia. Photo by Shutterstock/fifg.

Vietnam Airlines will suspend all flights to and from Russia and Taiwan starting Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The national flag carrier said in a statement Wednesday that the VN570 flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Taipei on Wednesday will also be canceled.

Flights to Russia and Taiwan will resume when authorities consider it is safe to do so.

Also Wednesday, the carrier suspended all flights to and from France and Malaysia.

Budget carrier Vietjet has also announced it will halt all flights from Vietnam to Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Myanmar and Indonesia starting Friday.

Vietnam stopped issuing new visas to all foreigners starting Wednesday.

Vietnam has recorded 68 Covid-19 infections so far, 52 of them detected since March 6, prior to which the nation had gone 22 days without a new case. The previous 16 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

