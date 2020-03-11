Vietnam Airlines cuts Europe flights as Covid-19 spreads across continent

A Vietnam Airlines aircraft seen at an airport in Prague, Czech. Photo by Shutterstock/Rebius.

Its flights are from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to the U.K., France, and Germany.

The services would be restored after the disease is controlled, the only Vietnamese carrier operating direct flights to Europe said in a release.

On Tuesday the airline began screening all passengers at European airports leaving for Vietnam and made face masks mandatory for them.

It has also begun to disinfect airplanes coming to Vietnam from abroad on landing. It used to be done only for aircraft coming from China or with sick passengers.

Vietnam on Monday suspended visa waivers for citizens of eight European countries: Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Germany, France, Spain, and the U.K.

A number of people coming from Europe have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since March 6.

The country has so far recorded 38 cases as of Wednesday, 22 of whom are now in hospital.