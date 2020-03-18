Vietjet Air suspends ASEAN flights as Covid-19 fears escalate

Vietjet aircraft prepare to take off at Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City, August 19, 2018. Photo by Reuters.

The budget carrier will suspend all flights to and from Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Myanmar and Indonesia.

The carrier’s decision followed the Vietnamese government ordered all those coming from the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asian nations to be quarantined in medical camps for 14 days.

The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened in Southeast Asia, Malaysia being the worst-hit country in the region with 673 infections and two deaths.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines had suspended all flights to and from France and Malaysia, starting Wednesday. The carrier is also considering cutting down flights to other Southeast Asian destinations depending on how the pandemic develops in the region.

Vietjet Air and Vietnam Airlines are two carries in the country with many Southeast Asian connections, with multiple flights to different cities each day.

The government had also said that Vietnam will stop issuing new visas to all foreigners starting Wednesday.

Vietnam has recorded 68 Covid-19 infections so far, 52 of them detected since March 6, prior to which the nation had gone 22 days without a new case. The previous 16 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 165 countries and territories, claiming nearly 8,000 lives.