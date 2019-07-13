Vietcombank records 41 pct surge in H1 pre-tax profits

A woman rides a bicycle past a logo of Vietcombank, in front of the State Bank building in central Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

As of the end of June, Vietcombank, the country's largest bank by market cap, had VND893 trillion ($38.59 billion) in deposits, up 8.4 percent compared to the end of last year.

Outstanding loans by the end of the second quarter amounted to VND697 trillion ($30.12 billion), up 9.7 percent year-on-year. By the end of June, retail credit accounted for 48 percent of total outstanding loans, compared to 45 percent one year ago.

In the first six months, Vietcombank recorded more pre-tax profits than all other commercial banks in Vietnam.

In the Forbes global ranking released last May, Vietcombank jumped 198 spots to 1,096th with revenues of $3.1 billion and a market value of $10.9 billion.