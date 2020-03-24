VnExpress International
Uniqlo to open second store in Saigon

March 24, 2020
Customers shop at the Uniqlo store in Hanoi, March 6, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo is set to open its second store in HCMC this year just a few months after it opened its first.

The 2,000-square-meter store will be in SC VivoCity shopping center in District 7. The exact opening date is not known but it is expected to be in spring or summer.

Uniqlo Dong Khoi opened in District 1 last December. It attracted 2,000 people on its opening day, with customers queuing up from 4 a.m. to take advantage of discounts.

Osamu Ikezoe, general director of Uniqlo Vietnam, said the brand expects to open three more stores this year.

This month Uniqlo opened its first store in Hanoi at Vincom Pham Ngoc Thach in downtown Dong Da District.

The company had 213 stores in Southeast Asia last year and plans to increase the number to 400 by 2022. Globally, it has over 2,200 stores in 24 countries and territories.

According to German research firm Statista, Vietnam's fashion industry will grow at 22.5 percent a year in 2017-2022 to reach $988 million.

