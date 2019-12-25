Uniqlo to launch first Hanoi store next year

Customers line up at Uniqlo store in Ho Chi Minh City on December 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Uniqlo.

Uniqlo Vietnam is now recruiting salesclerks for monthly wages of VND7-8 million ($303-346) for its second store in the country, whose location has not been revealed.

The brand's first outlet in the country, Uniqlo Dong Khoi in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1, was opened earlier this month. It attracted 2,000 people on its opening day, with people queuing up since 4 a.m. to take advantage of opening discounts.

Saigonese queue up for the first Uniqlo store to open, December 6, 2019.

The brand had 213 stores in the Southeast Asia as of last year and plans to have 400 by 2022. Globally, it has over 2,200 stores in 24 countries and territories.

Vietnam, with its young demographic and growing incomes, has been attracting several foreign fashion brands of late.

Australian fashion brand Cotton On opened its first country store in HCMC’s District 2 last month. Also last month, Swedish brand H&M opened its first Da Nang store, bringing the total number of its outlets to eight in the country.

The fashion garments industry, estimated at $5 billion in 2018, is expected to reach $7 billion by 2023, according to Vietnamese retail group Seedcom.