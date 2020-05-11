VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Thaco to set up new company to take over non-auto businesses

By Minh Son   May 11, 2020 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Thaco to set up new company to take over non-auto businesses
KIA cars seen in a plant of Thaco in Chu Lai Open Economic Zone, the central province of Quang Nam. Photo courtesy of Thaco.

Truong Hai Auto Corporation (Thaco) plans to restructure by spinning off its agriculture and real estate businesses to form a new company, Thaco Group.

The leading automaker recently told its shareholders it proposes to issue new shares to increase its capital by 80 percent to VND30.5 trillion ($1.3 billion). Of this, 63 percent, or VND19.3 trillion ($826 million), will be transferred to Thaco Group, the new company.

The ownership of the new company will follow a similar pattern as that of Thaco: chairman of both companies, Tran Ba Duong, and his family will own over 70 percent, Singapore-based investment firm Jardine Cycle and Carriage (JC&C) will own 26.3 percent, and employees and the public the rest.

Its shares are not listed and trade on the OTC market.

Last year auto sales topped VND46.3 trillion ($2 billion), accounting for 82 percent of the company’s total revenues of VND55.4 trillion ($2.4 billion).

The company has been investing steadily in agriculture, making three major acquisitions of rubber and fruit companies for over VND7.6 trillion ($324 million) last year.

Income from the farm last year was VND1.5 trillion ($64 million) and the loss was VND15 billion ($640,600), the company said.

Thaco’s real estate subsidiary, Dai Quang Minh, develops apartment projects in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, and an office, hotel and mall complex in Yangon, Myanmar.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Thaco splits business Thaco establishes new entity Thaco Group Thaco increases capital
 
Read more
WeFit’s loss-making business model ends in bankruptcy

WeFit’s loss-making business model ends in bankruptcy

Vinamilk plans 1 percent stock buyback

Vinamilk plans 1 percent stock buyback

Senior Vietnam Expressway Corporation official arrested

Senior Vietnam Expressway Corporation official arrested

Fitness app developer files for bankruptcy

Fitness app developer files for bankruptcy

Trade any old car model for new VinFast cars

Trade any old car model for new VinFast cars

Vietnam Airlines to resume all domestic flights next month

Vietnam Airlines to resume all domestic flights next month

Defunct ethanol plant losing millions of dollars a year

Defunct ethanol plant losing millions of dollars a year

Toyota Vietnam seeks permission for Japanese CEO to enter country

Toyota Vietnam seeks permission for Japanese CEO to enter country

 
go to top