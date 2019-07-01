Telecom giant Viettel launches ride-hailing service and e-commerce platform

Viettel’s MyGo app, available for iOS and Android devices, offers motorbike, car, truck and delivery services. The app is owned and operated by Viettel Post service, Viettel’s subsidiary and one of the biggest logistics companies in the country with a large number of drivers.

According to Tran Trung Hung, general director of Viettel Post, MyGo now has more than 105,000 vehicles registered, which includes nearly 98,000 motorcycles, approximately 7,300 cars and more than 600 trucks.

Hung said MyGo will charge competitive fares compared to existing players in the market, but did not disclose specific numbers. Moreover, Viettel will offer free 3G and 4G data for both drivers and customers of the ride-hailing app.

The company also has plans to move into the vehicle repair service market, he said.

Viettel’s Voso.vn, an e-commerce website that offers B2C trade, connecting businesses to customers, as well as C2C trade where it connects individual buyers and sellers (similar to the eBay model), primarily in the agricultural sector.

Voso.vn will take advantage of Viettel’s inherent strengths in delivery and payment. For farmers new to this form of business, the company will organize free online training courses on how to use the website as well as how to market their items.

Viettel is a leading tech firm in the country. It has 111 patents and manufactures 78 technology products. Its revenues from technology last year topped $1 billion. The group aims to become a global top 10 telecom company by 2030.