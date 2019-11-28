Sun Life Vietnam and TPBank signs exclusive bancassurance deal

The agreement combines Tien Phong Commercial Bank's (TPBank) distribution network with the life insurance products of Sun Life Vietnam Insurance Company Limited, giving 2.5 million TPBank customers access to a comprehensive range of innovative insurance solutions to complement existing banking offers in one place.

CEO of TPBank, Nguyen Hung said: "This partnership will bring more sustainable value to our customers and communities, bringing our customers more insurance solutions and helping them achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives."

"In particular, with our focus on technology development, the partnership is expected to leverage TPBank’s digital platform to make insurance transactions easier and deliver improved customer experience," he added.

Sun Life Vietnam and TPBank exchanges the agreements.

Leo Grepin, President of Sun Life ASEAN, said the partnership with TPBank, a digital leader in Vietnamese banking, demonstrates Sun Life's focus on expanding its distribution network with world-class partners that share its goal of constant innovation.

CEO of Sun Life Vietnam, Larry Madge added: "Sun Life’s global Client for Life strategy puts the needs of our clients at the center of everything we do. We are confident TPBank shares our relentless focus on delivering the best solutions and client experiences and together we can help even more people in Vietnam achieve financial wellbeing."

Sun Life Vietnam and TPBank representatives at the signing cereremony.

Bancassurance is a promising, high-growth distribution channel for life insurance in Vietnam. This 15-year exclusive partnership affirms the long-term commitment of TPBank and Sun Life Vietnam to help Clients achieve their financial goals with optimal banking and insurance solutions.