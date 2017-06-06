Sun Group adds new masterpiece to Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

On June 10, 2017 at Melia Hotel (44 Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi) and June 11, 2017 at InterContinental Asiana Saigon Hotel (82, Hai Ba Trung Street, Ben Nghe Commune, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City), Sun Group will officially launch Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort.

Only on the days of the events, customers will receive a 5 percent discount on their purchases as well as attractive financial incentives.

Specifically, customers will have access to a 0 percent interest loan on 70 percent of the value of a purchased villa with a grace period of up to 24 months.

The minimum committed interest rate from the timeshare program is up to 9 percent per year for 15 years. Customers will also enjoy 225 nights of vacations in Sun Group’s resort system, including InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, and many other leading holiday resorts in the country.

Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort is part of the Kem Beach resort complex. Kem Beach is the most beautiful location of South Phu Quoc Island, with azure sea water, a long sandy and creamy beach, and gently sloping hills.

Stretching on 59.6 hectares, building structures only account for 17-21 percent of the area — the golden proportion for an international standard resort. The landscape design company, Aedas Landscape Ltd. from Hong Kong, took full advantage of the beauty of Kem Beach.

The resort was designed as an exclusive village separated from the rest of the island by water canals surrounding the resort. This is a breakthrough in landscape designing, a perfect combination between international standard resort design and the natural beauty of the island.

The resort uses as much local materials as possible. The villas have one or two stories and are kitted out with a dome, a yard, a private swimming pool, creating an elegant resort atmosphere.

“Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort is unlike any resort currently in Vietnam. Two-story villas with their own yard landscape and private swimming pools fit astoundingly well with the surrounding environment, giving off a vibe of individual resort islands lying in a tight-knit yet separated cluster — they are all resorts within a larger resort,” said a representative of Dark Horse Architecture, the design company behind the project.

Another unique highlight of Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort is that each smaller resort village within the bigger village has their own facilities, including restaurants, bars, pool clubs, and gym

Sun Group is working on turning the south of the island into a resort paradise. It developed resort masterpieces that put Kem Beach on the international map of super luxury tourism. At the end of 2016, the 5-star ++ JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay was launched. Nearby, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort and Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay are getting close to completion.

The trans-sea cable system linking An Thoi Town with Hon Thom, which carries an investment capital amount of VND4.9 trillion ($215.9 million) in its first phase only, and Hon Thom sea entertainment complex will start operation soon. Sun Premier Village Kem Beach Resort is another addition to this world-class vacation paradise.

Not only changing the island landscape, Sun Group’s billion-dollar projects will attract millions of tourists and create a breakthrough for tourism. Opportunities will only come to investors who seize the initiative in time.

