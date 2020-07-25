VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Steel giant Hoa Phat achieves record Q2 profit

By Dat Nguyen   July 25, 2020 | 11:18 am GMT+7
Steel giant Hoa Phat achieves record Q2 profit
An employee makes records of steel products at a factory of Hoa Phat. Photo courtesy of Hoa Phat.

Steelmaker Hoa Phat reported its highest ever second quarter net profit of VND2.8 trillion ($121 million), up 34 percent year-on-year.

Vietnam’s biggest producer of construction steel also reported a 30 percent rise in first-half profit to VND5 trillion ($217 million).

The company attributed the surge in profits to rising sales. It sold over 1.5 million tons of construction and rolled steel in the first half, up 12.4 percent year-on-year. Exports rose 67 percent to 203,000 tons.

Hoa Phat also has interests in agriculture and animal husbandry, and profit from this surged 22 times in the second quarter to VND360 billion ($15.6 million).

But profits from property fell by 85 percent to VND30 billion ($1.3 million).

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Hoa Phat

record high profit

Q2

H1 2020

steel industry

 

Read more

Steel giant dumps plans for $10 bln central Vietnam complex

Steel giant dumps plans for $10 bln central Vietnam complex

Vietnam businesses reimpose Covid-19 safety measures

Vietnam businesses reimpose Covid-19 safety measures

Foreign-owned aluminum company embroiled in yet another scandal

Foreign-owned aluminum company embroiled in yet another scandal

Vinhomes profits up 13 pct in H1

Vinhomes profits up 13 pct in H1

Masan fails to buy out Vinacafe

Masan fails to buy out Vinacafe

Fuel producer posts $181 mln loss

Fuel producer posts $181 mln loss

Matsuoka Corp. to invest $28 mln in Vietnam protective clothing venture

Matsuoka Corp. to invest $28 mln in Vietnam protective clothing venture

Vinasun posts biggest loss since establishment

Vinasun posts biggest loss since establishment

 
go to top