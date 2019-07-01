VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

State-owned expressway builder weighed down by debt

July 1, 2019 | 04:08 pm GMT+7
State-owned expressway builder weighed down by debt
Most of VEC’s loan agreements were made to finance high-speed expressway projects like the Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway, or the Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

The Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) has accumulated debts of VND87 trillion ($3.72 billion) as it funds several mega projects.

VEC’s year-end debt had risen by VND7.7 trillion ($329.62 million) in 2018. The debt, mostly composed of long-term loans, accounted for 90 percent of the corporation’s capital structure by the end of last year, according to its newly-released audited financial statements for 2018.

At the end of last year, VEC’s three biggest creditors were ADB, which it owed over VND31.2 trillion ($1.34 billion); JBIC, over VND28.96 trillion ($1.24 billion); and the WB over VND5.4 trillion ($231 million).

Most of VEC’s loan agreements were made to finance high-speed expressway projects like the $1.5-billion Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway, or the $930-million Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway, with payment periods ranging between 16 to 40 years.

The 245-km Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway runs between Hanoi and the northern mountain town of Sa Pa, and the 120-km Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway connects HCMC with the neighboring provinces of Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Because VEC has to repay its loans in U.S. dollar or Japanese yen, in addition to interest and commitment fees, it recorded a loss of over VND2.1 trillion ($89.86 million) last year because of exchange rate differences.

This major expenditure eliminated most of VEC’s profits in 2018 compared to the previous year, despite significantly increased revenue. The expressway operator made a meagre VND3 billion ($128,400) after-tax profits in 2018, compared to VND931 billion ($39.84 million) in 2017.

VEC recorded VND3.21 trillion ($137.35 million) in net revenue, an increase of 17 percent compared to 2017. Most of this revenue came from the operation, maintenance, and handling of toll collection on expressway routes, with a minor proportion from financial investments and interest from bank deposits.

Last month, the State Audit Office called for the retrieval of $493 million wrongly allocated by the Ministry of Planning and Investment to VEC for four expressway projects.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam VEC Vietnam Expressway Corporation foreign debt
 
Read more
Vietnam competition watchdog appeals Grab-Uber antitrust ruling

Vietnam competition watchdog appeals Grab-Uber antitrust ruling

Thien Minh Group chairman launches $43 mln aviation company

Thien Minh Group chairman launches $43 mln aviation company

Singapore-backed taxi joint venture dissolved

Singapore-backed taxi joint venture dissolved

Vingroup partners with foreign tech giants to make 5G smartphones

Vingroup partners with foreign tech giants to make 5G smartphones

French retailer Auchan sells Vietnam operations to Saigon Co.op

French retailer Auchan sells Vietnam operations to Saigon Co.op

Mercedes-Benz to recall nearly 1,700 cars for steering wheel fault

Mercedes-Benz to recall nearly 1,700 cars for steering wheel fault

Vietcombank first Vietnamese bank to open US rep office

Vietcombank first Vietnamese bank to open US rep office

 
go to top