VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

South Korean food delivery startup Baemin expands to Hanoi

By Thanh Duong   June 16, 2020 | 04:25 pm GMT+7
South Korean food delivery startup Baemin expands to Hanoi
Baemin drivers make conversations. Photo courtesy of Baemin.

Food delivery startup Baemin has expanded its services from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, eyeing deeper inroads into Vietnam’s competitive delivery market.

The South Korean company, which operates a smartphone app that allows users to order food from restaurants, is offering initial discounts up to 50 percent to attract customers in the capital city.

Baemin entered Ho Chi Minh City in May last year, but industry insiders said it had not created major impact in a market where GrabFood by ride-hailing giant Grab and Go-Food by Go-Viet have been dominating and expanding operations.

Baemin was established in 2010 in South Korea. Its parent company Woowa Brothers was evaluated at $2.6 billion in 2018. Earlier this year, Germany’s Delivery Hero acquired Woowa Brothers for $4 billion.

Vietnam’s food delivery market is estimated to reach a value of $38 million this year, according to market research firm Euromonitor.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Baemin

startup

Hanoi

food delivery market

South Korea

Woowa Brothers

 

Read more

Vietnam cinema chain raises $8 mln from foreign investor

Vietnam cinema chain raises $8 mln from foreign investor

Jetstar Pacific fails to soar decades after taking off

Jetstar Pacific fails to soar decades after taking off

Honda Vietnam recalls cars to replace fuel pumps

Honda Vietnam recalls cars to replace fuel pumps

Foreign funds invest $650 mln in Vinhomes

Foreign funds invest $650 mln in Vinhomes

Vietjet to set up e-wallet subsidiary

Vietjet to set up e-wallet subsidiary

Vietnamese carriers primed to resume international flights

Vietnamese carriers primed to resume international flights

Vietnam Airlines to buy Australian investor's stake in Jetstar Pacific

Vietnam Airlines to buy Australian investor's stake in Jetstar Pacific

Masan to buy out Vinacafe

Masan to buy out Vinacafe

 
go to top