VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

South Korean food delivery firm acquires Vietnammm

By Dat Nguyen   May 19, 2019 | 09:19 am GMT+7
South Korean food delivery firm acquires Vietnammm
Baemin Vietnam has joined Vietnam's food delivery market. Photo courtesy of Baedal Minjok

South Korean food delivery service Baemin has entered Vietnam, acquiring local firm Vietnammm.

Vietnammm’s Facebook fanpage changed to Baemin Vietnam starting early this week. Vietnammm has said it would continue to operate alongside Baemin Vietnam until further notice.

Woowa Brothers, the South Korean firm that owns Korean delivery platform Baedal Minjok and its subsidiary Baemin, acquired Vietnammm in February.

Woowa Brothers raised $320 million in 2018 and became a South Korean unicorn startup with a valuation of $2.6 billion. The company said it would use the new capital to expand into foreign markets including Vietnam.

Founded in February 2011, Vietnammm is one of the pioneering players in Vietnam’s food delivery sector.

Backed by Netherlands’ Takeaway.com, the startup acquired Foodpanda’s Vietnam operations in 2015.

New player Beamin will face strong competition from local and foreign firms in Vietnam’s crowded delivery market.

The market heated up with the entrance of GrabFood in June last year. As of January, Grab said its service has seen the number of orders surged 25 times.

Go-Viet, an affiliate of Indonesia’s Go-Jek, and local firm Now are holding regular promotions to gain greater market shares.

The potential of food delivery service remains strong, observers say. A recent survey of 600 food delivery app users showed that 99 percent of them ordered food online 2-3 times a month, according to local market research firm GCOMM.

Vietnam’s food delivery market was worth about $33 million last year and is expected to top $38 million next year, according to market research firm Euromonitor.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam South Korea food delivery Baemin Vietnammm Woowa Brothers Baedal Minjok market GrabFood GoFood Now mobile app order food online
 
Read more
HCMC buses losing passengers to ride-hailing services

HCMC buses losing passengers to ride-hailing services

Vietnam car market cools in April

Vietnam car market cools in April

Growth quality concerns over disproportionate investment in Saigon real estate

Growth quality concerns over disproportionate investment in Saigon real estate

Facebook, Google tax evasion has to stop: minister

Facebook, Google tax evasion has to stop: minister

Homestays a cheaper, more convenient option than traditional rentals

Homestays a cheaper, more convenient option than traditional rentals

Vietnam tech sector needs innovative synergy: Minister

Vietnam tech sector needs innovative synergy: Minister

Vietnam carriers could launch direct flights to US as early as this year

Vietnam carriers could launch direct flights to US as early as this year

 
go to top