Saigon Securities’ trading site crashes during market hours

On its Facebook page, SSI said there had been technical difficulties across its sites (SSI Webtrading, SSI Mobile Trading and SSI Pro Trading), and apologized for the inconvenience the crash might have caused investors.

The problem was resolved at around 10:10 a.m., it said. The market opens at 9 a.m. in Hanoi and 9:15 a.m. in HCMC, with 15 minutes of pre-market trading allowed on both bourses.

On many forums, investors complained bitterly saying the crash badly affected derivative traders because of the current volatility in the market.

"The service quality is not great even when I have to pay a 0.3-0.35 percent fee for transactions,” one investor who calls himself Trendinh said, as cited by Thanh Nien newspaper.

SSI chairman Nguyen Duy Hung also apologized on his personal Facebook account and said the company would improve its service quality.

This is not the first time that SSI has faced technical difficulties or apologized. There was a similar crash on January 29 this year.