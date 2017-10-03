Ride-hailing firm Grab denies allegations of multi-million dollar tax evasion in Vietnam

Grab Vietnam has dismissed accusations made by traditional taxi firms that it has been transferring money overseas to dodge taxes in Vietnam.

Nguyen Thu An, director of communications for the local subsidiary of the Malaysia-based ride-hailing company, said in a statement that the accusations were “completely false and groundless."

They also violated the law and damaged the reputation of the company and its partners, she said.

An was responding to a petition filed by the Hanoi Taxi Association last week that asked authorities to curb the development of Uber and Grab, which it said have been transferring a combined VND3.6 trillion ($158.4 million) overseas every year.

An said that Grab Vietnam has always fulfilled its tax obligations, and that its tax payments in Vietnam have been increasing nearly fourfold each year.

Uber Vietnam, whose CEO stepped down this month, has not commented on the matter.

Grab entered Vietnam in February 2014 several months before its main rival Uber. Both operate car and motorbike taxi services.

Like in most other countries where they are available, the tech-based apps have all but upended traditional services in Vietnam.

Taxi firms in Hanoi and Saigon have repeatedly harped on losing business to the newcomers who they claim are subject to more relaxed tax and operational regulations. Vinasun, the country’s largest taxi firm, said 8,000 of its drivers quit in the first half of this year, while Mai Linh, another major firm, reported 6,000 drivers leaving.