Recruitment startup raises $2.45 mln from foreign investors

The company, which has a recruitment platform called Bunny to pair candidates with jobs using machine learning, has so far raised $3 million from Sema Translink (South Korea), KK Fund (Singapore), Mynavi Corporation (Japan), and others, but has not disclosed any more details.

It said in a statement there are around 60 million knowledge workers in Southeast Asia and 108 million job placements a year, but many take more than a month to fill on average because companies still do pre-screening work manually.

JobHopin, founded in 2017 by CEO Kevin Tung Nguyen, seeks to resolve this problem using its database of more than 1.4 million job candidates derived from online databases and 2,000 enterprise clients in Vietnam.

Investments in Vietnamese tech startups doubled to $741 million last year as the country exceeded Singapore for the first time and ranked second in Southeast Asia behind only Indonesia, according to Singapore-based venture capital firm Cento Ventures.