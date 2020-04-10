VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Petrovietnam wants fuel imports stopped

By Anh Minh   April 10, 2020 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Petrovietnam wants fuel imports stopped
An employee pumps fuel into a motorbike in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen.

State-owned Petrovietnam has proposed that the government stops importing fuel and oil as demand falls and domestic inventory rises.

The oil and gas giant has also said in a proposal to the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance that value added tax (VAT) on exports of products processed from crude oil be lifted so it can reduce its inventory.

It noted that with domestic consumption falling 30 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, up to 90 percent of its storage space at the Dung Quat Oil Refinery and Nghi Son Refinery was taken up with unsold stock.

The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Jsc (BSR), a PetroVietnam subsidiary that operates the two refineries, said another reason for the rising inventory was imports accounting for 35 percent of domestic supply in the first quarter.

With rising inventory and plummeting oil prices, BSR reported a loss of VND228 billion ($9.8 million) in the first two months after years of making profit.

Petrovietnam’s after-tax profit in the first quarter dropped by half to VND4.4 trillion ($189 million), and the company could lose up to VND141 trillion ($6 billion) in revenues this year, according to a recent report by the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC).

An official of the Domestic Market Department under the trade ministry said that the current low oil prices will benefit Vietnamese importers, adding that Petrovietnam’s proposal was being considered.

Vietnam’s fuel and coal inventory as of March 31 was 47 percent higher than the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam stop importing fuels proposal Petrovietnam propose oil imports ceased Vietnam fuel consumption coronavirus
 
Read more
HCMC wants biggest employer to close over Covid-19 risks

HCMC wants biggest employer to close over Covid-19 risks

Tech firm Bkav to produce ventilators

Tech firm Bkav to produce ventilators

Vingroup’s smartphone brand climbs to third place in Vietnam

Vingroup’s smartphone brand climbs to third place in Vietnam

Vietnam Airlines divests stake in Cambodia Angkor Air

Vietnam Airlines divests stake in Cambodia Angkor Air

Toll booth operators struggle as traffic slumps

Toll booth operators struggle as traffic slumps

Vietnam Airlines seeks $500 mln government support

Vietnam Airlines seeks $500 mln government support

Vietravel gets government green light for setting up airline

Vietravel gets government green light for setting up airline

Vingroup to produce ventilators as Covid-19 infections rise

Vingroup to produce ventilators as Covid-19 infections rise

 
go to top