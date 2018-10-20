VnExpress International
PetroVietnam says Tokyo Gas may help with power plant project in Vietnam

By Reuters   October 20, 2018 | 10:04 am GMT+7
Petro Vietnam's building in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters

Tokyo Gas is interested in cooperating with Vietnam’s PetroVietnam Power Corp (PV Power) to develop a natural gas-fired power project in the Southeast Asian country.

On Friday, PV Power's parent said that Tokyo Gas wants to help secure long-term liquefied natural gas supplies and funds for the construction of the Nhon Trach 3 & 4 power plants in the southern province of Dong Nai, state-run Vietnam Oil and Gas Group said in a statement on its website.

Tokyo Gas did not immediately respond to a request for comment made via its website.

The statement follows a meeting between senior executives from PV Power and Tokyo Gas in Hanoi this week, PV Power said.

The two plants, with a combined capacity of 1,500 megawatts, would be operational from 2020, according to PV Power.

Tags: Vietnam Petro Vietnam Tokyo Gas power plant natural gas Dong Nai Province
 
