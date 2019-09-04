VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Petrolimex reports increase in profits

By Phuong Dong   September 4, 2019 | 08:28 am GMT+7
Petrolimex reports increase in profits
Petrolimex employees work at a gas station in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen.

Petrolimex, Vietnam’s biggest petroleum retailer, has reported an 8 percent year-on-year increase in pre-tax profits in the first 6 months.

Falling financial and operating expenses contributed to the rise in Petrolimex’s pre-tax profits, which reached VND3.05 trillion ($132 million), or 58 percent of the company’s yearly target, it said in a newly-released audited financial report.

Revenue for the period reached VND91.7 trillion ($3.97 billion), down 5 percent year-on-year, largely due to average world crude oil prices (WTI) in the first six months having fallen 12 percent compared to the same period in 2018, to $54.9 per barrel, Petrolimex said.

In the first half of 2019, gasoline sales rose one percent, and profits from this business segment accounted for 53 percent of pre-tax profits.

Non-gasoline sales, including petrochemicals, asphalt, gas, water and ground transport, aviation jet fuel, construction, and insurance and banking, accounted for the remaining 47 percent of pre-tax profits.

By the end of the second quarter, Petrolimex’s total assets were valued at VND58.47 trillion ($2.53 billion).

Petrolimex is 83.85 percent state-owned. Japanese integrated energy corporation JXTG Group has an 8.84 percent stake and the remainder is held by Vietnamese individuals.

Related News:
Tags: Petrolimex gasoline petrol retailer profits audited crude oil
 
Read more
Transport ministry yet to find funds for airports operator reacquisition

Transport ministry yet to find funds for airports operator reacquisition

Transport ministry wants to reacquire national airports operator

Transport ministry wants to reacquire national airports operator

Vingroup buys out Queenland Mart

Vingroup buys out Queenland Mart

Home appliances maker Asanzo shuts down as fraud allegations hurt sales

Home appliances maker Asanzo shuts down as fraud allegations hurt sales

7 Vietnamese companies in Forbes Asia’s Top 200 listing

7 Vietnamese companies in Forbes Asia’s Top 200 listing

Google to move smartphone production from China to Vietnam

Google to move smartphone production from China to Vietnam

Car rental firm Hertz returns to Vietnam

Car rental firm Hertz returns to Vietnam

 
go to top