VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Petroleum distributors back in the black

By Hung Le   August 5, 2020 | 10:33 am GMT+7
Petroleum distributors back in the black
Petrolimex employees work at a gas station in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen.

Major state-owned petroleum companies Petrolimex and PVOil have reported a profitable second quarter after enduring heavy losses in the first.

Second quarter results announced by the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex), which has a 50 percent share of the petrol distribution market, show a net profit of VND791 billion ($34.3 million) as against a net loss of nearly VND1.9 trillion ($82.3 million) in the first quarter.

It reported revenues of VND26.7 trillion ($1.16 billion) in the second quarter, a 46 percent fall year-on-year.

Petroleum prices recovered in the second quarter to enable oil and gas firms to offset some of the earlier losses, Nguyen Ngoc Nam, deputy general director of Petrolimex, said.

The prices had fallen to their lowest levels in over a decade as the Covid-19 outbreak drove down global oil prices and dampened demand for transportation.

The company’s first half revenues were down 30 percent to VND65.2 trillion ($2.82 billion) and pre-tax losses were VND911 billion ($39.5 million).

Vietnam Oil Corporation (PVOil), which trades crude and processes lubricants besides accounting for around 30 percent of the petroleum distribution market, reported a VND183 billion ($7.93 million) post-tax profit in Q2. However, its revenues downed 46 percent to VND11.65 trillion.

For the first half, the company reported a loss of VND355 billion.

Binh Son Petrochemical Refinery (BSR), which operates one of Vietnam’s two oil refineries, Dung Quat in the central Quang Ngai Province, reported a post-tax loss of VND1.9 trillion ($82.3 million) in Q2, and VND4.23 trillion in H1.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam petroleum companies

petroleum prices

petrol distribution

 

Read more

Toyota recalls cars over loose bolts

Toyota recalls cars over loose bolts

Novaland’s profit surges in Q2 thanks to M&A strategy

Novaland’s profit surges in Q2 thanks to M&A strategy

Leading tour operator reports loss of $3.4 mln

Leading tour operator reports loss of $3.4 mln

Airports operator ACV posts first quarterly loss in four years

Airports operator ACV posts first quarterly loss in four years

Vietnam Airlines loss soars to $280 mln

Vietnam Airlines loss soars to $280 mln

Novaland partners with Minor Hotel to manage Avani Saigon

Novaland partners with Minor Hotel to manage Avani Saigon

Viettel Global posts $34 mln profit

Viettel Global posts $34 mln profit

Parkson Retail to sell last mall in northern Vietnam

Parkson Retail to sell last mall in northern Vietnam

 
go to top