Mitsubishi Motors bolsters crossovers sales

The firm (MMV) yesterday debuted the all-new Xpander, a next-generation crossover MPV, in Vietnam.

Manual and automatic models of the seven-seat car will be imported from Indonesia, with orders starting in September, and cost VND550 million ($23,650) to VND650 million ($27,950).

They will take on the Kia Rondo, Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rush.

The auto maker has to yet reveal the import scheme for Xpander, which won Indonesia’s Car of the Year award this year from leading tabloid Otomotif.

Early this year, even as many other automakers were struggling to import cars following the introduction of stringent technical regulations by the government’s Decree No. 116, Mitsubishi launched the domestic-assembled crossover Outlander and gained positive cues.

More than 1,000 Outlander units were sold in the first half of this year, or one third of the total sales.

Meanwhile, the extensive operations of MMV is under consideration.

The company has reportedly discussed locations for its second plant in the country with the central province of Nghe An and the southern province of Long An. The first is in Binh Duong province near Ho Chi Minh City.

The proposed plant, would cost around $250 million and have an annual capacity of 30,000 – 50,000 units, vice chairman of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Kozo Shiraji, told Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue during a meeting in January.

The factory is likely to begin production in 2020.