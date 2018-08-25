Mega Expo 'In Style, Hong Kong' Underway in Ho Chi Minh City

Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the mega expo "In Style, Hong Kong" is making its debut in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in September.

After the successful launch in Jakarta, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, this year's campaign aims to highlight Hong Kong's vibrant lifestyle and unique creativity and showcase the city's branded, design-led products and world-class professional services.

Peter Wong, HKTDC Regional Director of Southeast Asia and South Asia, is looking to forge wider cooperation and to generate more business opportunities for both cities.

"By organising a series of events and engaging Hong Kong's top business professionals and leading brands, the event also seeks to strengthen collaboration between Hong Kong and Vietnamese businesses and to create more opportunities," said Wong.

In his speech at the press conference held by HKTDC on August 23, Peter Wong, HKTDC Regional Director of Southeast Asia and South Asia expressed gratitude for the support given to the "In style, Hong Kong" campaign. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen.

Key events of "In Style, Hong Kong" include a symposium, an expo and gala dinner in late September, as well as a series of citywide promotion events.

The main symposium will be held on September 20 at Gem Center, highlighting Hong Kong's advantages in various services sectors, particularly cross-border logistics and creative branding and design.

The expo will be held at Gem Center from 20-21 September showcasing 130 of Hong Kong's leading branded and design-led lifestyle products.

A series of business matching activities and fringe events will take place during the two-day expo, which is expected to connect Hong Kong companies with importers, distributors, retailers, e-tailers, department stores in Vietnam and neighbouring ASEAN countries.

The two-day expo will offer a prime opportunity for buyers to source stylish products supplied by Hong Kong companies including activewear and fashion, accessories, fine jewellery, watch and clocks, gourmet and delicacies, premium houseware, electronics etc.

In addition, the exhibition will display a range of award-winning products of the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards to showcase Hong Kong's creative and design capabilities.

Some 1,000 buyers and representatives, ranging from importers, distributors, retailers, brand agents, franchisees, department stores and specialty stores, are expected to visit the expo.

A gala dinner will be held after the symposium at the InterContinental Hotel Saigon on September 20, where 400 of Vietnamese and Hong Kong's business and community leaders will gather to network.

The HKTDC has invited two Michelin-starred chefs to create dishes for the evening.

Highlighted exhibitors include renowned jewellery brand Chow Tai Fook, prominent food and beverage brand Kampery and Hong Kong startup focusing on Italian marble watches Concentri. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen.

"In Style, Hong Kong" is a large-scale signature promotion campaign organised by the HKTDC with an aim to highlight Hong Kong’s vibrant and unique lifestyle and creativity, and to showcase our branded and design-led products as well as present our world-class services, which together have established Hong Kong as a leading trendsetting city in the region," Wong added.

Vietnam is Hong Kong's largest export market among ASEAN countries and sixth largest export market globally, with the city's exports to the country amounting to $10.2 billion in 2017. In the first half of 2018, Hong Kong's FDI in Vietnam exceeded $466.5 million.

Established in 1966, the HKTDC is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world.

With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room.