VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Masan subsidiary wins $130 mln settlement from Australian firm

By Dat Nguyen   September 11, 2019 | 08:45 pm GMT+7
Masan subsidiary wins $130 mln settlement from Australian firm
Nui Phao Mine. Photo courtesy of Nui Phao Mining Company.

Nui Phao Mining Company Ltd has won a $130 million settlement from Jacobs E&C Australia over a construction deal following international arbitration.

The mineral subsidiary of Vietnam's Masan Group received the money from the Australian firm, with whom it signed an agreement in 2011 for engineering, procurement and construction of its processing plant in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, it said in a statement without elaborating.

Masan Resources acquired Nui Phao in 2010, and has since borrowed $285 million from local and foreign banks for mining projects.

Nui Phao Mine has one of the world's largest tungsten reserves outside China, an estimated 66 million tons. Tungsten is used in the manufacturing of light bulbs and cutting tools.

In the first six months of this year Masan Resources saw its net profit fall by 99.6 percent year-on-year to VND1.6 billion ($69,000) despite a previous forecast of rising profits because of higher mineral prices and lower operational costs.

Masan Group, one of Vietnam's largest private companies in terms of market capitalization, involves production of consumer goods, mining and banking.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Masan settlement 130 million usd Jacobs Australia Nui Phao mining tungsten mineral resources
 
Read more
Bamboo Airways eyes fleet expansion

Bamboo Airways eyes fleet expansion

Nissan extends joint venture with Vietnam distributor

Nissan extends joint venture with Vietnam distributor

South Korea’s JW Pharmaceutical acquires local drug maker

South Korea’s JW Pharmaceutical acquires local drug maker

Vietnam Airlines takes Airbus A330 out of service, renews fleet

Vietnam Airlines takes Airbus A330 out of service, renews fleet

Bamboo Airways exec leaves for property firm

Bamboo Airways exec leaves for property firm

Singapore fund leads $500 million investment in Vingroup

Singapore fund leads $500 million investment in Vingroup

Viettel Global reports profit surge

Viettel Global reports profit surge

 
go to top