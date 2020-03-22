Major firms deploy remote work campaign

E-commerce company Tiki has let thousands of office workers nationwide work from home for a week until March 22.

Ride-hailing Be Group let staff work from home starting March 16 until further notice. This is the second work from home period the company imposed amid the outbreak, the first in early February.

U.S. coworking space WeWork, having closed some facilities globally, still operates in Vietnam, but have suspended all crowd-gathering events to limit contagion. The company has let some employees work from home.

Other companies like consumer goods producer Unilever and manufacturer Bosch have also let their Vietnamese staff work remotely.

Company leaders are still making efforts to ensure performance, requiring their employees to "check-in" in the morning and hit their targets.

"An employee in my department had indirect contact with an infected person, so our boss let all staff work from home. We still have to check in at 8.30 a.m. via video call," said an employee in HCMC.

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung on Wednesday advised citizens to refrain from leaving home amid the rising number of confirmed cases in the city.

Vietnam has recorded 91 novel coronavirus cases in 15 cities and provinces. Seventeen patients had been cured and discharged from hospital.