Two Europe returnees test Covid-19 positive

Swab samples are collected at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, March 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpres/Giang Huy.

"Patient 93" is a 20-year-old male student from Hungary, the Health Ministry said Saturday. He lives in Hanoi’s Dong Da District.

He landed at Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport March 18 on Aeroflot flight SU290. His samples tested positive at the Hanoi Center for Disease Control on Friday, and again at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology on Saturday.

"Patient 94" is a 64-year-old woman from the northern province of Bac Giang. She had visited her daughter in the Czech Republic on February 29. She landed at the Noi Bai airport on the same flight as "Patient 93."

Both patients are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi's Dong Anh District and their health is stable.

Of Vietnam's 94 Covid-19 infections, 17 have been discharged from hospitals. Most of the active cases, now hospitalized in 11 cities and provinces, are returnees from Europe and the U.S. and people who’d come into close contact with them.

Hanoi has the highest number of active patients at 29, followed by HCMC with 18. All the patients are in stable condition except for a 69-year-old British man and a 64-year-old Vietnamese woman who have been on ventilators since March 15.

Two British patients in Hanoi have tested negative for the virus twice after several days of treatment. Patients will be discharged after testing negative three times in a row.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 186 countries and territories, claiming over 11,400 lives.