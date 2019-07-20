Losses unabated for producer of Hanoi Vodka

The manufacturer of Hanoi Vodka said the loss, unabated since 2015, take the accumulated losses of Hanoi Liquor JSC (Halico) to VND376 billion ($16.27 million).

Given its net revenue target for this year is VND173 billion ($7.49 million) and pre-tax loss target is VND60 billion ($2.6 million), the company has only achieved 41 percent of the former but already nearly 62 percent of the planned loss.

The management said the company's sales are decreasing as Vietnamese consumer tastes shift to imported beer and foreign liquor, but admitted that Halico has failed to capture younger consumer segments. Low demand means production is much below capacity and production cost per unit is high.

The Hanoi Liquor Joint Stock Company was originally a Hanoi winery founded in 1898 and equitized in 2004 with a charter capital of nearly VND50 billion ($2.16 million).

Vietnam's second largest brewery Habeco has a 54.29 percent stake in Halico while Diageo, the world’s biggest liquor company, owning famous brands such as Johnnie Walker, Bailey and Smirnoff, owns 45.5 percent.