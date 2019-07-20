VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Losses unabated for producer of Hanoi Vodka

By Minh Son   July 20, 2019 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Losses unabated for producer of Hanoi Vodka
Vodka Hanoi bottles displayed at a Halico product stand in Hanoi. Photo by Halico.

Alcohol giant Hanoi Liquor JSC reported that its loss-making trend has continued with a VND37 billion ($1.6 million) pre-tax loss in the H1.

The manufacturer of Hanoi Vodka said the loss, unabated since 2015, take the accumulated losses of Hanoi Liquor JSC (Halico) to VND376 billion ($16.27 million).

Given its net revenue target for this year is VND173 billion ($7.49 million) and pre-tax loss target is VND60 billion ($2.6 million), the company has only achieved 41 percent of the former but already nearly 62 percent of the planned loss.

The management said the company's sales are decreasing as Vietnamese consumer tastes shift to imported beer and foreign liquor, but admitted that Halico has failed to capture younger consumer segments. Low demand means production is much below capacity and production cost per unit is high.

The Hanoi Liquor Joint Stock Company was originally a Hanoi winery founded in 1898 and equitized in 2004 with a charter capital of nearly VND50 billion ($2.16 million).

Vietnam's second largest brewery Habeco has a 54.29 percent stake in Halico while Diageo, the world’s biggest liquor company, owning famous brands such as Johnnie Walker, Bailey and Smirnoff, owns 45.5 percent.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam liquor Hanoi Vodka loss Halico
 
Read more
Go-Viet drivers protest extra work for less bonus

Go-Viet drivers protest extra work for less bonus

Tourism startup eyes Cambodia operations

Tourism startup eyes Cambodia operations

Construction giant reports lowest quarterly profit in 4 years

Construction giant reports lowest quarterly profit in 4 years

Apple to trial wireless earphone production in Vietnam

Apple to trial wireless earphone production in Vietnam

Japanese pharmacy chain eyes Vietnam expansion

Japanese pharmacy chain eyes Vietnam expansion

VinaCapital acquires Singapore robo-advisory firm

VinaCapital acquires Singapore robo-advisory firm

Top rice exporter wants to invest in petroleum

Top rice exporter wants to invest in petroleum

 
go to top