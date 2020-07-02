VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Japanese retailer Muji to make Saigon debut

By Anh Tu   July 2, 2020 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Japanese retailer Muji to make Saigon debut
One of Muji stores in Bangkok, Thailand on Feb. 14, 2018. Photo by Shutterstock/Ty Lim.

Muji, the Japanese household products and apparel chain retailer, will open its first store in a downtown Saigon commercial complex .

The company announced the opening via a recent Facebook post, saying the store will located on the first floor of the Parkson Saigon Tourist Plaza. The District 1 department store is also where Japanese casual wear retailer Uniqlo launched its first Vietnamese store last year.

The company did not mention the specific date for the opening, but it has been hiring people for store supervisors and other positions.

Ryohin Keikaku, the retailer's parent company, had said last year that it would establish its subsidiary, Muji Vietnam, as a 100 percent foreign-owned company headquartered in Saigon.

Muji is internationally known for its wide range of homeware and consumer products at affordable prices ranging from furniture to clothing and even cosmetics. It has over 900 stores around the world, including 454 in Japan.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Muji

Saigon department store

shopping mall

Parkson Saigon Tourist Plaza

 

Read more

Recruitment startups bag millions of dollars

Recruitment startups bag millions of dollars

Coteccons begins new chapter, hopefully, after resolving feud with shareholders

Coteccons begins new chapter, hopefully, after resolving feud with shareholders

GoViet appoints new general manager

GoViet appoints new general manager

Government to sell its shares in Vietnam's largest brewer

Government to sell its shares in Vietnam's largest brewer

Sharp to launch new solar power plant in central Vietnam

Sharp to launch new solar power plant in central Vietnam

Vietnam ride-hailing market sees new entrant

Vietnam ride-hailing market sees new entrant

Foxconn eyes development of $319 million workers housing

Foxconn eyes development of $319 million workers housing

Cut registration fees for imported cars, EuroCham pleads

Cut registration fees for imported cars, EuroCham pleads

 
go to top