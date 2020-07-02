Japanese retailer Muji to make Saigon debut

One of Muji stores in Bangkok, Thailand on Feb. 14, 2018. Photo by Shutterstock/Ty Lim.

The company announced the opening via a recent Facebook post, saying the store will located on the first floor of the Parkson Saigon Tourist Plaza. The District 1 department store is also where Japanese casual wear retailer Uniqlo launched its first Vietnamese store last year.

The company did not mention the specific date for the opening, but it has been hiring people for store supervisors and other positions.

Ryohin Keikaku, the retailer's parent company, had said last year that it would establish its subsidiary, Muji Vietnam, as a 100 percent foreign-owned company headquartered in Saigon.

Muji is internationally known for its wide range of homeware and consumer products at affordable prices ranging from furniture to clothing and even cosmetics. It has over 900 stores around the world, including 454 in Japan.