VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Japanese bank seeks 9.9 pct stake in Vietnam’s OCB

By Dat Nguyen   January 4, 2020 | 11:55 am GMT+7
Japanese bank seeks 9.9 pct stake in Vietnam’s OCB
OCB employees give instructions to customers at a branch. Photo courtesy of OCB.

Japan’s Aozora Bank Ltd could acquire 9.91 percent of Vietnam’s Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank in a VND1.22 trillion ($52.8 million) deal.

OCB is seeking shareholders’ approval to issue the private placement to the Japanese bank, with an offered price not lower than the book value per share at the end of the latest quarter.

As OCB’s over-the-counter (OCT) shares are being traded from VND14,100-15,900 each (61-69 cents), Aozora will need to spend at least VND1.22 trillion ($52.8 million) on the deal, at VND14,100 apiece.

Aozora was established in 1957. It has a total asset value of $48 billion and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange at a market cap of $3.16 billion.

OCB’s charter capital is currently around VND7.9 trillion ($341.9 million). Its January-September pre-tax profit last year was almost VND1.94 trillion ($83.96 million), up 15.3 percent year-on-year.

Last year saw several foreign investors acquiring stakes or expressing interest in owning shares of Vietnamese banks.  

Vietnam’s largest bank by asset, BIDV, sold a 15 percent stake to South Korea’s KEB Hana Bank in November, while Vietcombank had in early 2019 sold a 3 percent stake to Japanese and Singaporean investors.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Aozora Bank Japanese bank OCB acquire stake M&A
 
Read more
Vingroup airline expects profits in 3 years

Vingroup airline expects profits in 3 years

Five Vietnamese billionaires amass assets worth $14.4 billion

Five Vietnamese billionaires amass assets worth $14.4 billion

Singapore investor ups stake in Hanoi battery maker

Singapore investor ups stake in Hanoi battery maker

Masan takes over Vingroup retail subsidiary

Masan takes over Vingroup retail subsidiary

Fish sauce magnate back on Forbes billionaires list

Fish sauce magnate back on Forbes billionaires list

Finance industry rules Forbes Vietnam's top 100

Finance industry rules Forbes Vietnam's top 100

Vietnam Airlines reports record profit in 2019

Vietnam Airlines reports record profit in 2019

Vietnamese automaker ships buses to Philippines

Vietnamese automaker ships buses to Philippines

 
go to top