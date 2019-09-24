VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Japan’s Stripe International acquires Vietnamese shoe brand

By Vien Thong   September 24, 2019 | 10:48 am GMT+7
Japan’s Stripe International acquires Vietnamese shoe brand
Shoes and handbags displayed inside a Vascara store. Photo courtesy of Vascara.

Japanese fashion company Stripe International has acquired Vietnamese company Global Fashion, which owns women’s footwear brand Vascara.

But it has retained the Vietnamese company’s entire leadership and would only provide strategic advice for now, Le Canh Bich Hanh, CEO of Global Fashion, said.

The value of the deal has not been disclosed by either party.

"Stripe International’s experience will help us launch more high-quality product lines, expand faster, and help products reach more women across the country," Hanh said, adding that Vascara’s network of stores has been doubling every year and reached 134.

Harigae Tsutomu, chairman of Stripe Saigon, a subsidiary of Stripe International, said Vietnam’s fashion market, especially the footwear and bags segments, has a lot of potential.

Vascara, launched in 2007, recorded 1.5 million purchases on its system last year.

Stripe, founded in 1994, owns 20 brands. It focuses on fashion, but has expanded into restaurants and hotels. With the acquisition of Vascara, the group's total number of stores has increased to over 1,400.

Stripe International came to Vietnam in 2017, and earlier acquired another fashion brand, NEM, which has 90 stores nationwide.

According to the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (LEFASO), the leather and footwear sector has been growing at 9.7 percent a year. Ninety percent of the country’s footwear products are exported.

Related News:
Tags: Japan Stripe International Stripe Saigon M&A acquire fashion shoes handbags Vascara
 
Read more
Samsung arm increases ownership in Vietnam IT firm to 30 pct

Samsung arm increases ownership in Vietnam IT firm to 30 pct

Two Vietnamese among top 25 Asian ‘Power Businesswomen’

Two Vietnamese among top 25 Asian ‘Power Businesswomen’

Vingroup unit licensed to offer e-wallet services

Vingroup unit licensed to offer e-wallet services

IT firm CMC to offload entire stake in BaoViet Bank

IT firm CMC to offload entire stake in BaoViet Bank

Lottery firm profits surge

Lottery firm profits surge

Vietjet Air among global leaders in revenue from ancillary services

Vietjet Air among global leaders in revenue from ancillary services

South Korean firm to invest $700 mln towards cashless payment in Vietnam

South Korean firm to invest $700 mln towards cashless payment in Vietnam

 
go to top