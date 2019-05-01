VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Japanese clothing firm aims to be Vietnam’s top women's apparel maker

By Phan Anh   May 1, 2019 | 07:30 pm GMT+7
Japanese clothing firm aims to be Vietnam’s top women's apparel maker
Stripe International expects to have 23 more stores in Vietnam this fiscal year compared to the last. Photo courtesy of Stripe International.

Japanese casual clothing company Stripe International is expected to be Vietnam’s top women’s apparel seller by the end of this fiscal year.

The firm plans to expand its operations in Vietnam before its rivals, Fast Retailing and Ryohin Keikaku, do. Specifically, it intends to open stores in more cities besides Hanoi, including HCMC and Da Nang within the fiscal year of 2019. It expects to have 23 more stores in Vietnam this fiscal year compared to the last.

"When small cities develop, offices will come along. That’s where our group sees opportunities for new stores," said Tsutomu Harigae to Nikkei Asian Review, general director and CEO of Stripe Vietnam.

Stripe also bought Vietnamese apparel firm NEM Group in 2017, which helped it gain popularity among locals, especially among working women in their 20s and 40s under the NEM brand.

The company aims to have its sales increased by 30 percent on year to $46.4 million in Vietnam, and sales of $71.6 million and an operating profit margin of 25 percent in the country in the long run.

Stripe is not the only Japanese clothing brand planning to up its game in Vietnam. Last year, Uniqlo also announced its plan to open the first store in HCMC this fall, and has begun to recruit staff earlier this month.

Japanese household products and apparel chain Muji also plans to open its first outlet in Ho Chi Minh City early next year.

Vietnam's fashion revenue is expected to grow 22.5 percent a year in the 2017-2022 period, reaching $988 million yearly by 2022, according to German research firm Statista.

Vietnam’s revenue from the fashion segment amounted to $486 million in 2017 and $557 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $661 million this year.

Related News:
Tags: Stripe Stripe International Japan fashion clothing apparel Japanese Vietnam Vietnamese
 
Read more
Vietnam’s top jewelry firm keeps defunct joint venture on its books

Vietnam’s top jewelry firm keeps defunct joint venture on its books

Vietnam should strictly monitor zero-tax car imports from ASEAN: Thaco

Vietnam should strictly monitor zero-tax car imports from ASEAN: Thaco

Vietnam’s first carmaker to launch nonprofit electric bus service

Vietnam’s first carmaker to launch nonprofit electric bus service

Ice cream lifts KIDO's profit amid otherwise gloomy scenario

Ice cream lifts KIDO's profit amid otherwise gloomy scenario

Vietnam airports operator to stop charging for drop-off, pickup cars

Vietnam airports operator to stop charging for drop-off, pickup cars

Central Vietnam steel plant sold for ‘peanuts’

Central Vietnam steel plant sold for ‘peanuts’

Bamboo Airways fleet expansion plan runs into overreach concerns

Bamboo Airways fleet expansion plan runs into overreach concerns

 
go to top