VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Hanoi light bulb maker to build new factory

By Phuong Dong   November 26, 2019 | 10:31 am GMT+7
Hanoi light bulb maker to build new factory
Water is sprayed on half-burnt materials at Rang Dong light bulb warehouse before the army started to decontaminate the area, September 12, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Light bulb maker Rang Dong, whose warehouse in Hanoi burned down in August, plans to build a VND2.5 trillion ($107.8 million) factory.

The company board has approved a plan to build the plant at the Hoa Lac High-tech Park in the capital to produce LED lighting and electronics products.

It will use its own funds and bank credit.

Rang Dong has not revealed the losses caused by the fire though its chairman, Nguyen Doan Thang, estimated them at VND150 billion ($6.47 million).

The company has stepped up production to make up for the destroyed stocks.

The company reported after-tax profit of VND160 billion ($6.9 million) in the first nine months, up 20 percent year-on-year.

The five-hour blaze, caused by a short circuit, on August 28 destroyed a third of the stocks at the warehouse in Thanh Xuan District, releasing an estimated 15.2-27.2 kilograms of mercury into the environment, which forced residents in the area to evacuate. But health officials said no mercury poisoning has been detected in 1,000 people who were checked.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam light bulb fire Rang Dong warehouse Hanoi mercury plant
 
Read more
Sun Life Vietnam and TPBank signs exclusive bancassurance deal

Sun Life Vietnam and TPBank signs exclusive bancassurance deal

Condotel developer defaults on payment of returns to buyers

Condotel developer defaults on payment of returns to buyers

Netflix wants to produce Vietnamese content

Netflix wants to produce Vietnamese content

Viettel, VinSmart get approval for factories in Hanoi

Viettel, VinSmart get approval for factories in Hanoi

Vietnamese investor not obligated to compensate Chinese contractor: court

Vietnamese investor not obligated to compensate Chinese contractor: court

US retailer Ace Hardware enters Vietnam

US retailer Ace Hardware enters Vietnam

Flappy Bird creator: ‘I traded maturity for success’

Flappy Bird creator: ‘I traded maturity for success’

 
go to top