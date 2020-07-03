VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

GoViet appoints new general manager

By Dat Nguyen   July 3, 2020 | 04:55 pm GMT+7
GoViet appoints new general manager
GoViet country general manager Phung Tuan Duc. Photo courtesy of GoViet.

Ride-hailing firm GoViet has appointed a new country general manager as part of its Gojek Vietnam rebrand.

Phung Tuan Duc, co-founder and former chief operating officer, will lead the company’s next phase of growth, the company stated in a release.

Having entered Vietnam as an affiliate of Indonesia’s Gojek in August 2018, the firm will be rebranded as Gojek Vietnam, with Duc to lead the execution of strategy and shape product development.

GoViet in less than two years of existence in Vietnam has seen major changes in its senior executive titles.

Co-founder Nguyen Vu Duc resigned from the general director chair in March last year, and in April former Facebook Vietnam executive Le Diep Kieu Trang took over until September last year. The chair has been empty since.

GoViet offers ride-hailing, delivery and food delivery services in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. It has served millions of customers so far, and created income-earning opportunities for 150,000 driver-partners and 80,000 merchants.

It recorded 100 million bookings in the first year of operation and doubled that figure six months later.

Its main competitors in Vietnam are Singapore-based Grab and local player Be.

Vietnam’s ride-hailing market was the fourth largest in Southeast Asia last year behind Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, according to a report by Google.

ABI Research estimated the market at $1.1 billion last year and said it could rise to $4 billion by 2025.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Go Viet

Gojek

ride hailing

Gojek Vietnam

new CEO

new general manager

 

Read more

Bamboo Airways banks on Con Dao Island flights

Bamboo Airways banks on Con Dao Island flights

Vingroup produces first 5G smartphones

Vingroup produces first 5G smartphones

Recruitment startups bag millions of dollars

Recruitment startups bag millions of dollars

Coteccons begins new chapter, hopefully, after resolving feud with shareholders

Coteccons begins new chapter, hopefully, after resolving feud with shareholders

Government to sell its shares in Vietnam's largest brewer

Government to sell its shares in Vietnam's largest brewer

Japanese retailer Muji to make Saigon debut

Japanese retailer Muji to make Saigon debut

Sharp to launch new solar power plant in central Vietnam

Sharp to launch new solar power plant in central Vietnam

Vietnam ride-hailing market sees new entrant

Vietnam ride-hailing market sees new entrant

 
go to top