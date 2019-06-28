VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

French retailer Auchan sells Vietnam operations to Saigon Co.op

June 28, 2019 | 02:10 pm GMT+7
French retailer Auchan sells Vietnam operations to Saigon Co.op
Shopping trolleys are seen at the entrance of an Auchan hypermarket. Photo by Reuters/Stephane Mahe.

Saigon Co.op has bought out Auchan Retail's business in Vietnam, the two said in a joint statement released on Friday.

They include 15 stores the French retailer closed earlier this month, three others that are reportedly making profits and are still open, and e-commerce and online activities.

Members of Auchan’s loyalty program will be shifted to Saigon Co.op’s if they so wish.

The Vietnamese retailer said merely the two parties have agreed on a final price without disclosing the amount. 

Saigon Co.op will run these stores until the Lunar New Year holiday in February 2020, after which the two sides will sit down to discuss further cooperation opportunities.

Do Quoc Huy, marketing director of Saigon Co.op, said Auchan’s closed stores would be reopened as Co.opmart, Co.optra or Finelife supermarkets.

Auchan, which came to Vietnam in 2015, had 13 outlets in HCMC, four in Hanoi and one in Tay Ninh Province northwest of HCMC, and employed around 1,000 people.

It had planned to invest $500 million and open 300 outlets, but stopped at 18 when business did not meet expectations.

Related News:
Tags: Auchan Saigon Co.op retail supermarket asset sale
 
Read more
Singapore-backed taxi joint venture dissolved

Singapore-backed taxi joint venture dissolved

Vingroup partners with foreign tech giants to make 5G smartphones

Vingroup partners with foreign tech giants to make 5G smartphones

Mercedes-Benz to recall nearly 1,700 cars for steering wheel fault

Mercedes-Benz to recall nearly 1,700 cars for steering wheel fault

Vietcombank first Vietnamese bank to open US rep office

Vietcombank first Vietnamese bank to open US rep office

Vietnam to block Google payment for inappropriate YouTube content

Vietnam to block Google payment for inappropriate YouTube content

State investment agency to sell stakes in 108 firms

State investment agency to sell stakes in 108 firms

Thai firm tops $1 bln in H1 revenues from Vietnam

Thai firm tops $1 bln in H1 revenues from Vietnam

 
go to top