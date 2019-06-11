French coffee chain Malongo eyes Vietnam foray

Vietnam is a prioritized market in Malongo's plan to expand in Asia. Photo courtesy of Malongo

The firm’s export director Henri Rodriguez said in a recent statement that the company was developing plans to franchise in Vietnam after opening two stores in Philippines last year.

Vietnam is a priority market in its expansion plans for Asia, he added. Malongo had presented its products at an April exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City.

In 40 countries that Malongo is present, its coffee stores are often located in prime downtown locations. The company says its organic coffee beans are harvested by hand.

Malongo produces 8,000 tons of coffee a year, including whole bean coffee, ground coffee and instant coffee. It also manufactures coffee machines.

Its annual revenue is almost 110 million euros ($124.5 million), of which 15 percent comes from exports.

Vietnam’s domestic consumption of coffee has been growing 7.9 percent annually, according to India-based market research firm Ken Research.

The market sees strong competition between players like Highlands Coffee, The Coffee House, Starbucks, Phuc Long and Trung Nguyen.