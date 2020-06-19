Four automakers recall 35,000 vehicles in Vietnam

The four automakers have informed their customers about the defects and requested that the vehicles are taken to authorized dealerships for due repairs and updates.

Honda Vietnam is recalling the highest number of vehicles at 19,219 cars of four models - Jazz, Civic, HR-V and Accord - to correct a fuel pump issue that could cause the vehicle to stall while running. All the defective vehicles were assembled in Vietnam between 2018 and 2019. The recall began Tuesday.

VinFast has issued recall orders for 12,456 Chevrolet cars of Cruze, Orlando and Trax models released 2014-2018 to fix faulty airbags.

Ford Vietnam is recalling 3,337 Ford Everest seven-seater SUVs released between December 2017 to October 2019 to update components in the power-train control module (PCM) and the transmission control unit (TCU) to prevent possible transmission problems.

Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam is recalling just 13 Lancer vehicles released 2009-2011 for fixing sunroof and automatic belt tensioner problems.

The Vietnam Register office said many recalls have happened so far, but saw them as a sign that automakers were paying close attention to their customers.

Auto sales rose by 22 percent year-on-year to 126,753 units in the first five months of the year, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association.