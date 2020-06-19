VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Four automakers recall 35,000 vehicles in Vietnam

By Dang Khoa   June 19, 2020 | 03:24 pm GMT+7
Four automakers recall 35,000 vehicles in Vietnam
A Chevrolet Cruze 2015 model in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Nghia.

Ford, Honda, Mitsubishi and VinFast are recalling a total of 35,025 vehicles to fix faults with fuel pumps, airbags, transmission and seat belt tensioners. 

The four automakers have informed their customers about the defects and requested that the vehicles are taken to authorized dealerships for due repairs and updates. 

Honda Vietnam is recalling the highest number of vehicles at 19,219 cars of four models - Jazz, Civic, HR-V and Accord - to correct a fuel pump issue that could cause the vehicle to stall while running. All the defective vehicles were assembled in Vietnam between 2018 and 2019. The recall began Tuesday.

VinFast has issued recall orders for 12,456 Chevrolet cars of Cruze, Orlando and Trax models released 2014-2018 to fix faulty airbags.

Ford Vietnam is recalling 3,337 Ford Everest seven-seater SUVs released between December 2017 to October 2019 to update components in the power-train control module (PCM) and the transmission control unit (TCU) to prevent possible transmission problems.

Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam is recalling just 13 Lancer vehicles released 2009-2011 for fixing sunroof and automatic belt tensioner problems.

The Vietnam Register office said many recalls have happened so far, but saw them as a sign that automakers were paying close attention to their customers.

Auto sales rose by 22 percent year-on-year to 126,753 units in the first five months of the year, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Ford

Honda

Mitsubishi

VinFast

recall

automakers

 

Read more

Saigon's largest employer lays off 2,786 workers

Saigon's largest employer lays off 2,786 workers

Vietnamese food conglomerate Masan appoints new CEO

Vietnamese food conglomerate Masan appoints new CEO

Ailing Jetstar Pacific struggles in three decades of restructuring

Ailing Jetstar Pacific struggles in three decades of restructuring

Vinasun to post first annual loss in 12 years

Vinasun to post first annual loss in 12 years

No evidence of bribery by Japanese firm: customs official

No evidence of bribery by Japanese firm: customs official

Vietnam Airpods maker hiring thousands of new workers

Vietnam Airpods maker hiring thousands of new workers

Vietnam cinema chain raises $8 mln from foreign investor

Vietnam cinema chain raises $8 mln from foreign investor

Jetstar Pacific fails to soar decades after taking off

Jetstar Pacific fails to soar decades after taking off

 
go to top