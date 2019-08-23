VnExpress International
Companies

Former Vietnam Airlines exec becomes Vingroup airline CEO

By Anh Tu   August 23, 2019 | 12:33 pm GMT+7
Phan Xuan Duc was Deputy CEO of Vietnam Airlines between 2008-2017. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Vingroup has named a former deputy CEO of Vietnam Airlines as the first chief executive of its new airline, Vinpearl Air.

Phan Xuan Duc worked for the national flag carrier between 2008 and 2017, and has 30 years’ experience in the aviation industry. He was among the most experienced pilots at Vietnam Airlines.

Vingroup, the largest private company in Vietnam, has applied for an airline license for Vinpearl Air. The conglomerate has invested VND4.7 trillion ($202 million) in it and wants to start flying next July.

Vingroup’s Vinpearl Air Flight Training Center began admissions last week to train its first batch of 400 pilots and flight technicians.

Vietnam has six commercial airlines: Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Jetstar, VASCO, Bamboo Airways, and the latest Vietstar Airlines, which has yet to begin flying. Thien Minh Group, Vietravel Airlines and Vinpearl Air have all applied for licenses.

