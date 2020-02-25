VnExpress International
Ford recalls nearly 1,800 SUVs to fix sharp seat edges

By Hung Le   February 25, 2020 | 11:29 am GMT+7
A Ford Explorer SUV at a dealership in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Huy Tuan.

Ford Vietnam announced it is recalling 1,796 Ford Explorer SUVs because some seat frames have sharp edges and could injure drivers.

The vehicles were produced in the U.S. between February 13, 2016, and October 25, 2017, the American carmaker said in a statement.

"The seats feature an improperly coined seat-frame edge that leaves a sharp point. Drivers and passengers could come in contact with the sharp edge when reaching between the power seat and center console."

It said its dealers would install free edge guards in affected vehicles free of charge, and estimated the work would take three hours.

The recall program will last three years, until February 2023, according to Vietnam Register, the vehicle registration, inspection and quality control department of the Ministry of Transport.

Last May Ford had recalled 672 Explorer SUVs imported from the U.S. between May 26, 2010 and January 24, 2017, to check and potentially replace rear suspension toe link fractures.

Ford sold 32,175 vehicles last year, accounting for 10.5 percent of total car sales, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association.

