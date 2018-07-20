FLC Group’s Bamboo Airways expected to take off in October

Privately owned FLC Group in June agreed a $5.6 billion deal to buy 20 Boeing Co planes. Photo courtesy of FLC Group

According to an FLC Group spokesperson, the first passengers will be offered various discounts on services offered by FLC Group such as golfing and accommodation at its resorts.

Bamboo Airways will become Vietnam’s fifth airline.

Dinh Viet Thang, general director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV), said his agency has not granted the airline an operating license and it is still under consideration.

This month the airline increased its charter capital to over $56 million with a fresh infusion of $26 million.

The airfreight project, which has a 50-year operating license, is expected to cost $30 million and be implemented in 2019-23.

Bamboo Airways is expected to buy 24 narrow-body Airbus A320NEO and 20 Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft at a list price of $8.6 billion.

Bamboo is expected to be a hybrid carrier combining full-service and budget models.

Vietnam’s four airlines are flag carrier Vietnam Airlines; budget operator Jetstar Pacific Airlines which is partly owned by Vietnam Airlines; budget carrier Vietjet Aviation and Vietnam Air Services Co.

The country’s airport capacity has been reaching its limits as fast economic growth means more people in the nation of 90 million are taking flights.

Hanoi-based FLC, whose main businesses are housing, resorts and golfing, had said it planned to operate international flights through Bamboo Airways to tourist spots in Vietnam including where FLC has properties and also plans domestic flights.