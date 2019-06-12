VnExpress International
E-wallets Vimo and mPOS to merge

By Hung Le   June 12, 2019 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Hanoi-based Vimo and mPOS are set to merge and rebranded into NextPay. Photo by Shutterstock/Paisit Teeraphatsakool.

Hanoi-based payment startups Vimo Technology and Vietnam mPOS Technology will merge as NextPay, and raise $30 million.

Vimo Technology JSC, a mobile wallet provider, and Vietnam mPOS Technology JSC, which develops portable point-of-sale technology, will combine into one entity called NextPay Holdings, according to Bloomberg.

The two payment startups are merging to add scale in the market where cashless payments are booming, it said.

Nguyen Huu Tuat, chief executive officer of mPOS, is set to become CEO of the combined entity while Nguyen Hoa Binh, the founder of both Hanoi-based startups, will be NextPay’s chairman.

NextPay is in talks with five foreign investors to raise about $30 million and anticipates closing the round in July or August this year, Tuat told DealStreetAsia.

The capital will be used for expanding the company’s merchant network and help its expansion plans into Myanmar and Indonesia in 2020, he said.

"We want to take advantage of both companies to promote the development of payment products. We consolidate strategy, shareholders and the business team of 500 people," said Tuat. "By merging these two businesses, we provide a one-stop payment solution for merchants.’’

The combined company will have a presence in 11 cities across Vietnam, with more than 35,000 acceptance points, he said.

Upon completion of the merger, NextPay will enter into a market where a myriad of other e-payment applications have mushroomed over the past few years. These include prominent names such as MoMo, Moca, Viettel Pay, Zalo Pay, AirPay, and ePay.

The value of e-wallets transactions in 2017 exceeded VND53 trillion ($2.2 billion), an increase of 64 percent from the previous year, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

