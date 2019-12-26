VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

E-commerce website Lotte.vn to down shutters

By Anh Minh    December 26, 2019 | 11:00 am GMT+7
E-commerce website Lotte.vn to down shutters
A person walks past the Lotte Center Hanoi in Ba Dinh District, Hanoi. Photo by Shutterstock/Vietnam Stock Images.

E-commerce website Lotte.vn will stop operating from January 20 as the South Korean parent company changes its business plan.

A representative of Lotte Vietnam Co. Ltd. told VnExpress Wednesday that existing suppliers of Lotte.vn could partner with retail chain Lotte Mart on a new platform, but gave no further details.

South Korea’s Lotte group established its e-commerce unit in Vietnam in 2016. Choo Dong Woo, Lotte’s Managing Director of E-commerce Projects, said at the time that the corporation would pour $25 million in the first three years to seize 20 percent of Vietnam’s e-commerce market.

Lotte’s announcement came only five days after conglomerate Vingroup ceased the operations of its e-commerce website Adayroi.com on December 20, as part of its plan to restructure the company to focus more on technology and industry.

Vietnam accounted for 30.9 percent of e-commerce web traffic in Southeast Asia in Q3, second only to Indonesia, according to Malaysia-based iPrice Group.

The country’s Internet economy will reach a value of $12 billion this year, with an annual growth rate of 38 percent since 2015 and is expected to surge to $43 billion by 2025, according to the "e-Conomy Southeast Asia report 2019" by Google.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Lotte e commerce cease operations Lotte.vn
 
Read more
Uniqlo to launch first Hanoi store next year

Uniqlo to launch first Hanoi store next year

Food giant Masan seeks NET Detergent acquisition

Food giant Masan seeks NET Detergent acquisition

CEO of ride-hailing service Be steps down

CEO of ride-hailing service Be steps down

Trinh Van Quyet steps down as Bamboo Airways CEO

Trinh Van Quyet steps down as Bamboo Airways CEO

Bamboo Airways targets resourceful foreign investors

Bamboo Airways targets resourceful foreign investors

Vinamilk acquires majority stake in competitor

Vinamilk acquires majority stake in competitor

Masan Group to issue bonds worth $431 million

Masan Group to issue bonds worth $431 million

Leading hospitality chain sues Da Nang authorities over demolition order

Leading hospitality chain sues Da Nang authorities over demolition order

 
go to top