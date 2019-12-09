VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

A third of Southeast Asian e-commerce traffic happens in Vietnam

By Dat Nguyen   December 9, 2019 | 09:32 am GMT+7
A third of Southeast Asian e-commerce traffic happens in Vietnam
A person shops online using a laptop. Photo by Shutterstock/LDprod.

Vietnam accounted for 30.9 percent of e-commerce web traffic in Southeast Asia in Q3, second only to Indonesia, a report says.

Compared to the second quarter, e-commerce web traffic in Vietnam has risen by 5.2 percentage points, the highest growth in the six countries studied, while that of top market Indonesia fell 10.6 percentage points, according to Malaysia-based iPrice Group.

Both foreign and local companies are seeking to expand in Vietnam, but domestic firms account for 72 percent of the traffic, while that of international players, mostly Singapore-based Shopee and Lazada, make up the remaining 28 percent, according to "The Map of Southeast Asian E-Commerce Q3 2019" report.

This makes Vietnam second only to Singapore in the share of local players in web traffic, far exceeding Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, where foreign companies dominate, accounting for at least 78 percent.

Although Shopee still topped the chart in Q3 with 34.6 million visits in Vietnam, home-grown player Sendo for the first time climbed to the second place with 30.9 million visits, up 10 percent from Q2.

Mobile World climbed two places to the third place with 29.3 million visits, while both Tiki and Lazada fell to the fourth and fifth place respectively.

Vietnam’s internet economy will reach a value of $12 billion this year, with an annual growth rate of 38 percent since 2015 and is expected to surge to $43 billion by 2025, according to the "e-Conomy Southeast Asia report 2019" by Google, Temasek - a holding company owned by Singapore's government, and U.S.-based global management consultancy Bain.   

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia e commerce traffic a third Indonesia The Map of Southeast Asian E-Commerce Q3 2019
 
Read more
Samsung phones remain on top, market share slightly down

Samsung phones remain on top, market share slightly down

Saigonese prefer going out for non-alcoholic drinks: report

Saigonese prefer going out for non-alcoholic drinks: report

November auto sales up 3 percent

November auto sales up 3 percent

ADB sees Vietnam growing faster than forecast

ADB sees Vietnam growing faster than forecast

Vietnam second among ASEAN members in attracting fintech funding

Vietnam second among ASEAN members in attracting fintech funding

Worker shortage threatens Phu Quoc island tourism

Worker shortage threatens Phu Quoc island tourism

Trade surplus growth hits 7-year high

Trade surplus growth hits 7-year high

Origin fraud risks rise as Chinese steel continues to pour into Vietnam

Origin fraud risks rise as Chinese steel continues to pour into Vietnam

 
go to top