A third of Southeast Asian e-commerce traffic happens in Vietnam

Compared to the second quarter, e-commerce web traffic in Vietnam has risen by 5.2 percentage points, the highest growth in the six countries studied, while that of top market Indonesia fell 10.6 percentage points, according to Malaysia-based iPrice Group.

Both foreign and local companies are seeking to expand in Vietnam, but domestic firms account for 72 percent of the traffic, while that of international players, mostly Singapore-based Shopee and Lazada, make up the remaining 28 percent, according to "The Map of Southeast Asian E-Commerce Q3 2019" report.

This makes Vietnam second only to Singapore in the share of local players in web traffic, far exceeding Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, where foreign companies dominate, accounting for at least 78 percent.

Although Shopee still topped the chart in Q3 with 34.6 million visits in Vietnam, home-grown player Sendo for the first time climbed to the second place with 30.9 million visits, up 10 percent from Q2.

Mobile World climbed two places to the third place with 29.3 million visits, while both Tiki and Lazada fell to the fourth and fifth place respectively.

Vietnam’s internet economy will reach a value of $12 billion this year, with an annual growth rate of 38 percent since 2015 and is expected to surge to $43 billion by 2025, according to the "e-Conomy Southeast Asia report 2019" by Google, Temasek - a holding company owned by Singapore's government, and U.S.-based global management consultancy Bain.