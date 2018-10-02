David Beckham introduces first made-in-Vietnam cars

Soccer star David Beckham at a gala in New York, U.S. Photo by Reuters/Lucas Jackson

VinFast, a unit of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup, invited Beckham to attend the opening of its new cars at the Paris Motor Show in France.

Beckham is also known for his collection of rare, valuable cars including an Aston Martin V8 and a Porsche 911 Cabrio.

His fame as a car connoisseur was a major factor in VinFast choosing to invite Beckham to appear on stage with its new cars, the seven-seater SUV and the four-Sedan, a source told VnExpress.

Beckham will also share his first-hand experience driving these cars, the source added.

One of two VinFast cars to be exhibited at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Photo by VnExpress

VinFast is set to become Vietnam’s first full-fledged domestic car manufacturer when its first models hit the streets next August.

VinFast plans to up its to produce 250,000 cars annually in the next five years or so, equivalent to 92 percent of all the cars sold in Vietnam last year, according to Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) data.