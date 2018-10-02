VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

David Beckham introduces first made-in-Vietnam cars

By Pham Trung   October 2, 2018 | 03:57 pm GMT+7
David Beckham introduces first made-in-Vietnam cars
Soccer star David Beckham at a gala in New York, U.S. Photo by Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Former Manchester United football star David Beckham introduced the first made-in-Vietnam cars in Paris on Tuesday.

VinFast, a unit of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup, invited Beckham to attend the opening of its new cars at the Paris Motor Show in France.

Beckham is also known for his collection of rare, valuable cars including an Aston Martin V8 and a Porsche 911 Cabrio.

His fame as a car connoisseur was a major factor in VinFast choosing to invite Beckham to appear on stage with its new cars, the seven-seater SUV and the four-Sedan, a source told VnExpress.

Beckham will also share his first-hand experience driving these cars, the source added.

One of two VinFast cars to be exhibited at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Photo by VnExpress

One of two VinFast cars to be exhibited at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Photo by VnExpress

VinFast is set to become Vietnam’s first full-fledged domestic car manufacturer when its first models hit the streets next August.

VinFast plans to up its to produce 250,000 cars annually in the next five years or so, equivalent to 92 percent of all the cars sold in Vietnam last year, according to Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) data.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam David Beckham VinFast cars Sedan SUV made in Vietnam Vingroup
 
Read more
Experts on the fence over first made-in-Vietnam cars

Experts on the fence over first made-in-Vietnam cars

Illegally sold prime land plot to be repossessed, auctioned by city

Illegally sold prime land plot to be repossessed, auctioned by city

First made-in-Vietnam cars rolled out in record time

First made-in-Vietnam cars rolled out in record time

Fast and serious: Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer bets big

Fast and serious: Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer bets big

New entity set up to manage Vietnam government stakes in companies

New entity set up to manage Vietnam government stakes in companies

AEON sells stake in Vietnamese supermarket chain

AEON sells stake in Vietnamese supermarket chain

PAN Group sells 10 pct stake to Japan’s Sojitz

PAN Group sells 10 pct stake to Japan’s Sojitz

 
go to top